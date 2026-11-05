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From Mentors to Peers
4 days ago
If you were to conduct a straw man poll on Main Street about what a Chamber of Commerce does, you would likely get a standard array of imagery: oversized ceremonial scissors, crisp name badges, early-morning coffee mixers, and perhaps a stack of community magazines or brochures. It’s easy for these visible traditions to be the fullness of what outsiders — and even business owners — understand about institutions that have been embedded in community life for decades, or in the case of the Lakeland Chamber of Commerce, 105 years. But peel back the curtain, step past the ribbon cuttings, and sit at the table during a strategic retreat or immerse yourself in a local leadership group operated by the Chamber and you will discover a more extensive reality.