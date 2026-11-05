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Rooted in Community
4 days ago
The corridors felt a little narrower, the classrooms slightly smaller, but the familiar scent and memories came rushing back instantly for Rob McCollum when he entered the halls of McLaughlin School of Excellence in Lake Wales. Nearly 30 years had passed since he was a student walking those same halls. On that day, as part of a school assembly, McCollum was there for a full-circle moment: handing out academic scholarships to local students.