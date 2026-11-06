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Bix Lives Award winner Catfish Jazz Society brings inclusive mission to Davenport’s Columbus Club
By KWQC Staff,8 days ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -A staple of the regional music community is celebrating a historic milestone while continuing its long-standing commitment to absolute accessibility. The Catfish Jazz Society was recently named the recipient of the 2026 Bix Lives Award. The honor is presented annually to recognize exceptional dedication to preserving the musical legacy of Davenport native Leon “Bix” Beiderbecke.