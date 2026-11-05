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Mildred Davis Clark
By RBNews,5 days ago
BELMONT, MS – Mildred Davis Clark, age 102, passed away on Wednesday, November 4, 2026. She was born on August 10, 1924, in Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, to Buford A. Davis and Lucy Mae Robertson Davis. She lived a life defined by unwavering faith, a generous heart, and an extraordinary love for others. Mildred touched countless lives through her kindness, compassion, and the example she set for everyone fortunate enough to know her.