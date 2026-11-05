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Heterogeneity in Major Depression: Rethinking Multimodal Prediction of Antidepressant Response
3 days ago
How can AI be useful for modeling in diagnosis and clinical trials?. Joseph Geraci, PhD, MS, said that machine learning methods built by engineers and academics for conventional datasets often could not handle the small sample sizes, heterogeneity, and variable clinical questions of patient populations. Major depression comprised distinct subtypes, including anhedonia-predominant and inflammatory presentations, that differed in severity and affected placebo response. Consequently, models that treated all patients equally failed to predict antidepressant response. Geraci stated that “if you try to build a model on everybody and treating every person equally in the model, it’s just not going to work because there’s different types of major depression.”