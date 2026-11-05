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The Rec Center supports Indiana State students
By Keith Ellington II,2 days ago
The Indiana State Recreation Center attempts to support students in different ways that prioritize their physical health and campus wellness and add equipment for students to have fun with in the mix. It also serves as a way for students to get employed here on campus, with many of their staff members being students themselves. It is an outlet for students in a multitude of ways, and they encourage students to take advantage of it.