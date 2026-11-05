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Couple describes escaping Copperhill flooding
5 days ago
Floodwaters are slowly receding in Copperhill, Tennessee, just across the state line from McCaysville, Georgia, but residents are discovering extensive damage. Tommy and Sandra Edwards, a retired couple who have lived along the creek for more than a decade, said they had never experienced flooding this severe. Their home took on approximately 6 feet of water, destroying belongings and three motorcycles. FOX 5 Atlanta' Elijah Jordan reporting.