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Birch Creek turns attention to 2027 Summer Academy
By Tim Kowols,8 days ago
With just two concerts remaining on its 2026 calendar, Birch Creek Music Performance Center is already preparing for 2027 programs and performances. Registration for the 2027 Summer Academy opens December 1, with the percussion session kicking things off June 13, followed by symphony on June 27 and big band jazz sessions on July 11 and July 25. The Summer Academy welcomes students from across the country to Egg Harbor to learn from professional musicians and perform for audiences. Executive Director Jenna Ferdon says students and concertgoers alike talk each year about how special and impactful the summer experience at Birch Creek is.