undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
What Keisha Lance Bottoms plans to do first in Georgia
By NPR,7 days ago
The blue wave landed hard in Georgia. After Tuesday's elections, Democrats will fill both U.S. Senate seats in Georgia, many statewide offices, a majority in one house of the state legislature and the governor's mansion. Former Atlanta mayor and Biden administration adviser Keisha Lance Bottoms will become the first Democratic governor in Georgia in over two decades. She will also be the state's first Black governor and its first female governor, and she will be the first Black woman to lead any state in history. Did I miss anything else? Governor-elect Bottoms joins us now. Welcome, and congratulations to you.