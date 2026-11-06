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Urban League of Louisiana
8 days ago
SHREVEPORT, La. — Community members in Shreveport shared concerns about economic opportunities, infrastructure and education Thursday as the Urban League of Louisiana brought its statewide Listen and Learn Tour to the area. The discussion inside the Louisiana State Exhibit Museum gave residents an opportunity to voice what they value about their community and what they hope to see change, emphasizing the importance of civic engagement beyond Election Day. Attendees highlighted the area's close-knit communities and arts and entertainment scene as strengths. However, concerns also emerged about the rising cost of living, limited career opportunities, infrastructure and the education system. Charles Phipps, the Urban League of Louisiana's vice president of policy, advocacy and legal affairs, said the organization hopes to turn residents' concerns into meaningful policy changes. “Honestly, our single desire is to hear from you. What is going well? What are the areas in which you need help and assistance?” Phipps said. Phipps said the organization continues to advocate for Black political power while holding elected officials accountable for representing all Louisianans. David Clark, who attended the discussion, said community engagement must extend beyond voting to encourage participation in the political process, particularly among younger generations. “Not only do you vote, not only do you want to see changes, but you go to the different things that are inspiring changes,” Clark said. Clark said he encountered young people who were unfamiliar with how to vote, underscoring the need for more education and encouragement to get people involved. Shreveport was the second stop on the Urban League of Louisiana's statewide Listen and Learn Tour, which is scheduled to continue through Nov. 18.