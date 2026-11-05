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State Fair Family Day
7 days ago
SHREVEPORT, La. — Safety remains a top priority at the State Fair of Louisiana, where fair officials have implemented multiple security measures aimed at creating a safe environment for families and visitors.Among the policies in place this year are a clear bag requirement, bag size restrictions and a juvenile curfew. Fair organizers say the measures are designed to improve security while allowing guests to enjoy the attractions, food and entertainment offered throughout the event.“You have to have clear bags to come into the fair. There's a bag size limit. There's a juvenile curfew here. All of those things are instituted to keep everybody safe and ensure they don't have to worry about what's going on around them,” said Tom Oster, head of security.Officials say security personnel, law enforcement officers and fair staff work together throughout the event to monitor the grounds and respond to any concerns. The State Fair of Louisiana runs through Nov. 15 at the State Fairgrounds in Shreveport.Visitors are encouraged to review fair policies before arriving and to report any suspicious activity to security personnel on the State Fair of Louisiana's Website.