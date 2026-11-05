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Logan Express Temporarily Moves From Braintree to Quincy During Terminal Construction
By Michael Vyskocil,2 days ago
The South Shore's Logan Express will temporarily relocate from Braintree to Quincy due to construction of a new remote Logan International Airport terminal in Braintree. Boston 25 News reported that, during the temporary relocation, Logan Express buses will pick up passengers at the garage at the Quincy Adams MBTA station, located off I-93 and Route 3. The garage is at Thomas E. Burgin Parkway and Centre Street.