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Musings: Penguins Continue to Struggle With Consistency
By Brandon Karafilis,9 days ago
The Penguins’ defensive struggles continued on Thursday night as they lost their fourth-straight game to the Boston Bruins, 6-2. “We’re just not executing consistently enough, whether it’s with the puck or without it,” Captain Sidney Crosby said. “You play a team like Boston that’s got a lot of structure, and they’re going to make you pay. They did that a number of times.”