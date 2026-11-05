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Sherin and Lodgen Partner David I. Brody Presents on MCLE Program, “Disability & Religious Accommodations 2026”
7 days ago
BOSTON, MA—Boston law firm Sherin and Lodgen LLP announces that Partner David I. Brody presented on the Massachusetts Continuing Legal Education (MCLE) program, “Disability & Religious Accommodations 2026,” on October 22. Brody, alongside fellow faculty, provided a comprehensive overview of the law governing accommodations for disability and religion, discussed updates on the latest case trends, and shared practical advice for employers’ and employees’ counsel navigating these complex issues.