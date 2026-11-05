undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Crab – “Hair”
By Will Oliver,8 days ago
Brooklyn-based indie rockers Crab returned this summer with their single “Hair / Zephyr”, which follows the previously shared single “Twinkle.”. “Hair” soars with a distinct 90s shoegaze and indie rock energy with a propulsive quality that chugs along with fuzzy guitar work and some blissful instrumentation that never relents. It channels classics like Pixies as well as contemporaries like DIIV in its ability to deliver a raw rock sound that drives and hits you hard but also delivers gorgeous melodies and a genuine emotional resonance.