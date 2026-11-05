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Finch McCranie Welcomes Richard H. Deane Jr. as Of Counsel
7 days ago
ATLANTA, GA—Finch McCranie LLP announced that Richard H. Deane Jr. has joined the firm as Of Counsel. Deane brings decades of experience in complex litigation, white-collar criminal defense, internal investigations, and government enforcement matters. He joins the firm following a distinguished career at Jones Day, where he held senior leadership positions, including Partner-in-Charge of the Atlanta office and co-chair of the firm’s Investigations and White-Collar Defense Practice.