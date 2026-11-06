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TRI-BUILT® announces winners of 2026 “Top Dogs” Calendar Contest
8 days ago
Twelve dogs selected for the 2027 official TRI-BUILT Top Dogs calendar, each owner awarded $1,000 for a local rescue organization. TRI-BUILT®, QXO's (NYSE: QXO) private label brand, is proud to announce the winners of its 2026 TRI-BUILT Top Dogs calendar contest, an annual celebration of QXO customers’ hardworking, loyal and lovable dogs. Twelve winners will be featured in the 2027 official TRI-BUILT Top Dogs calendar. Each winning owner will also receive $1,000 to donate to the local rescue organization of their choice.