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Helping Neighbors and Seeking Justice: A CSUN Alumnus’ Work on the Lineage Fire
6 days ago
As flames and smoke billowed from an enormous frozen food warehouse in Boyle Heights on June 17, mark! Lopez ’15 (M.A., Chicana/o Studies) and his colleagues at the East Yard Communities for Environmental Justice did what they often do in emergencies: They took to the streets in their neighborhood just east of Downtown L.A. — distributing masks and air purifiers to homes just a few blocks from the multistory metal warehouse that burned for more than a week. Lopez is also a lifelong resident of the area that was affected by the smoke and the stench of burning — then, rotting — food.