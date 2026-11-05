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Record-breaking youth turnout helps secure El-Sayed victory
By Michelle Fang,2 days ago
Young voters turned out in record numbers, with 8,529 early votes and 2,668 same-day registration votes tabulated at the University of Michigan’s two campus voting hubs, according to unofficial vote totals provided by Catherine Carver, assistant director of the UMICH Votes coalition. Both Democratic Senate nominee Abdul El-Sayed and Republican nominee Mike Rogers’ campaigns called on out-of-state students to re-register to vote with their University address for the election. Read to learn more about students’ varying opinions on the election.
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