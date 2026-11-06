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Star Party Saturday and discovery of 35 exoplanets
By Paige Funkhouser,8 days ago
Stargazing in Sturgeon Bay is spectacular, especially on clear nights, and is made even better with the help of the telescope at the Ray and Ruthie Stonecipher Astronomy Center. Make a note for Star Date November 7, 2026, beginning at 7PM, for the first Star Party night of the ‘winter’ stargazing season, and you might be part of some of the ongoing exploration work undertaken by the Door Peninsula Astronomical Society (DPAS).