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AMD FSR 4 Delivers Major Image Quality Improvements on ROG Ally X
5 days ago
AMD's latest FSR 4 version for handheld gaming devices aims to deliver significant gains in picture reconstruction without a major performance hit. The updated upscaling model is optimized for portable hardware and designed to run on devices with AMD's Ryzen Z2 Extreme architecture, such as the ASUS ROG Ally X. Early benchmarks suggest FSR 4 delivers much cleaner visuals than FSR 3 while still offering competitive performance. This could make playing demanding titles on handhelds a better experience.