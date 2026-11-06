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Hollifield Sisters Combine for 25 Points, Power Catamounts Past West Florida, 72-58
By Ben Falasco,8 days ago
Kate and Ally Hollifield combined for 25 points and 12 rebounds Thursday night at the Liston B. Ramsey Center, leading Western Carolina to a 72-58 win over West Florida and a 2-0 start to the season. Kate Hollifield made four threes after missing her first five shots, and Ally controlled the glass with a game-high nine boards.
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