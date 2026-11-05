undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Report: Sabres Make Strong Push for Dylan Larkin, But Star Center Refuses to Waive No-Move
By Jake Tye,6 days ago
On Tuesday, TSN's Darren Dreger made an interesting report on the situation between the Detroit Red Wings and center Dylan Larkin. The NHL insider said on the show Insider Trading, the Red Wings have yet to receive an offer from a team on Larkin's trade list that they could take to the 30-year-old and say, "this is a deal we can make."