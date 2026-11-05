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Why Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC is Ready to Break its Isotopes Park Hex
By NICHOLAS MURRAY - nicholas.murray@uslsoccer.com,7 days ago
After 10 visits to New Mexico United without a win, the 2024 title-winners have hit their stride ahead of Saturday’s Western Conference Semifinal. Over the first decade-plus of its history, there have been two venues that have been kryptonite for Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC. One has been San Antonio...