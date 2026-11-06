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Suspect in Deep Ellum overnight Halloween shootings case jailed, faces 7 first-degree felonies
By Madelyn Edwards,8 days ago
A suspect in the Deep Ellum shootings case was booked into Dallas County Jail this week. David Yancy, 31, turned himself in to Dallas police on Nov. 4 and is facing seven counts of aggravated assault — mass shooting charges (first-degree felonies), plus probation violation. The DPD Beat also reports that there is a federal charge in connection with the case as well.
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