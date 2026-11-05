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Mayor Backs Donalds But City of Pensacola Votes for Jolly
3 days ago
Pensacola Mayor D.C. Reeves backed Republican Byron Donalds for Governor and served as the co-chair of his Escambia County campaign with State Rep. Michelle Salzman. Reeves came out early for Donalds, announcing his endorsement at a June 2025 press conference: “I consider Byron and Erika Donalds friends. I’ve gotten to know her a lot this year in Leadership Florida, and she’s doing amazing things in education. I think Byron is a great guy who’s earned everything that he’s gotten. Just an impressive family. And yeah, he has my full support. I think he’s an amazing guy and I think he’ll be a great governor.”
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