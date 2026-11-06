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Women's Volleyball Earns Nailbiting Win Over Mount Saint Vincent
8 days ago
DANBURY, Conn. - Senior Julia Stoliker (Red Hook, N.Y.) racked up a match-high 18.5 points on 16 kills, 20 digs and three blocks on Thursday night to lift the Western Connecticut State University women's volleyball squad over the visiting University of Mount Saint Vincent 3-2 (25-15, 15-25, 22-25, 25-16, 15-13) in a non-conference battle at Stephen Feldman Arena.