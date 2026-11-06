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College Rape Culture: Cornell and Beyond
By Sara Erande,8 days ago
On September 16, 2026 an anonymous student of Cornell University, known only as Jane Doe, sued the college and its Chi Phi fraternity for the mishandling of an alleged gang rape in 2024. In 2024, the student claimed she was given copious amounts of drug and alcohol at a fraternity party, and did not consent to the graphic sexual activity that occurred after. After the initial report, Cornell launched a Title IX investigation, which ultimately expelled two students, suspended two and assigned them essays, banned one student from campus, and two from interacting with Jane Doe. Their punishment was to write “reflection papers.” Since the case has come into national spotlight, it has ignited rage and disgust over the handling of the case and lack of criminal charges.