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AWSOM Whole Health Campus Combines Nature, Specialty Care, and Evidence-Based Design
By Laura Rote,4 days ago
Named for the shared vision of the Alice L. Walton School of Medicine and Heartland Whole Health Institute, the AWSOM Whole Health Campus reimagines health care by combining advanced specialty care with therapeutic landscapes, trails, and gathering spaces that support physical, mental, emotional, and social well-being. Rendering courtesy of CannonDesign.