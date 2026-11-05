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ZooLights Is Back at the San Francisco Zoo for the Holidays!
5 days ago
ZooLights is back at the San Francisco Zoo & Gardens for the first time since 2018, with an all-new look! This all-new edition of the zoo's beloved holiday experience runs from November 6, 2026, through January 3, 2027. It's open Wednesdays through Sundays and then nightly after December 16 starting at 5:30 pm. Marvel at more than one million sparkling lights, glowing animals, light tunnels and 14 themed zones and enjoy interactive fun that kids will love. We got a sneak peek at ZooLights this week and it's a really magical holiday adventure that you won't want to miss!