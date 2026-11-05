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Geraldine “Gerry” Boer, 96, formerly of Sanborn
By iowainformation,5 days ago
SANBORN—Geraldine “Gerry” Boer, 96, Brandon, SD, and formerly of Sanborn, died Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2026, at the Bethany Home in Brandon, SD. Service will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, at Cornerstone United Reformed Church in Sanborn. Burial will be at West Lawn Cemetery in Orange City. There will be no formal visitation hours, family encourages everyone to visit during a time of lunch and fellowship following the funeral service. Arrangements were under the direction of Sanborn Funeral Home.