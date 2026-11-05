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» Defendant Describes Fatal Corner Store Shooting as Self-Defense
By Editor’s Corner,6 days ago
Javon Rivers, 42, took the stand on Nov. 5 and testified that he shot Donte Bazemore, 31, twice in self-defense during a December 2024 encounter. According to the charging documents, Bazemore was fatally shot on Dec. 18, 2024, outside a corner store on the 2600 block of East Chase Street. Rivers is charged with first-degree murder and firearm offenses in connection with the shooting. Prosecutors have described the shooting as an ambush, while the defense has argued that Rivers acted in self-defense.
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