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No. 14 Barton Volleyball Pulls Off Reverse Sweep to Advance to Fourth Straight Region Semifinals
By Barton County Community College Athletics,4 days ago
The No. 14-ranked Barton Community College volleyball team dug deep Wednesday evening at Fleske Fieldhouse, erasing a two-set deficit to pull off a thrilling reverse sweep of Butler Community College (21-25, 24-26, 25-22, 25-19, 15-7) in the opening round of the Region 6/District Tournament. Facing elimination after dropping the opening...
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