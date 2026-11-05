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1-inch-aperture True 1 Downlight from DMF Lighting delivers over 750 nominal lumens
8 days ago
November 5, 2026 – DMF Lighting, an architectural lighting manufacturer of modular LED downlighting systems, just announced that True 1, its high-performance 1-inch aperture downlight, is now shipping. First unveiled earlier this year and available for specification at the time, True 1 combines a patent-pending three-stage optical system, field-interchangeable components, and an innovative modular design that simplifies installation, aiming, and long-term service.