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Man in critical condition, 2 others in hospital after multi-vehicle crash in Jeffersontown
8 days ago
A man is in critical condition after three vehicles collided at a Jeffersontown intersection Thursday night. According to Louisville Metro Police, at 7:30 p.m., officers responded to a three-vehicle crash at the intersection of South Hurstbourne Parkway and Bluegrass Parkway. Officer said one of the vehicles was overturned. Once on...
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