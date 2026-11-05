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Local emergency declared as Carmel prepares for potential severe weather, El Niño temperatures reach record high
6 days ago
As a record-breaking El Niño develops in the Pacific Ocean, Carmel-by-the-Sea prepares for an extra stormy winter. With southern equatorial ocean temperatures reaching unprecedented levels, city officials have increased preparations for storm-related emergencies, though the severity of the coming rainy season remains unconfirmed. The city has been preparing for...