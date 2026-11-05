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Monterey’s diving community finds adventure, challenge, connection beneath the waves
6 days ago
Monterey’s most recognizable marine life is easily visible from shore, through the Monterey Bay Aquarium’s glass or from the deck of a whale-watching boat. But beneath the surface of Monterey Bay lies another world, one that draws scuba divers from around the world into the cold Pacific waters to explore towering kelp forests, rocky reefs and marine life rarely seen from land.