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1952 Severo-Kurilsk earthquake
By Caryn,3 days ago
The 1952 Severo-Kurilsk earthquake occurred off the east coast of the Kamchatka Peninsula, parallel to the Kuril-Kamchatka Trench, where the Pacific and Okhotsk Sea plates converge. The denser Pacific Plate subducts beneath the Kamchatka Peninsula, which rests on the Okhotsk Plate, creating a convergent boundary along the trench. This seismically active subduction zone generates Kamchatka earthquakes, some of which trigger tsunamis. Earthquakes in this region are typically of the megathrust type. Measuring between MW 8.8 and 9.0, it struck on November 5, 1952, at 04:58am local time and triggered a major tsunami that devastated the Kuril Islands and the Kamchatka Peninsula within the Russian SFSR of the Soviet Union. Many settlements in Sakhalin and Kamchatka Oblasts were destroyed, with the town of Severo-Kurilsk experiencing the heaviest impact. It remains the most powerful earthquake ever recorded in Russia and the fifth most powerful worldwide since the advent of modern seismography in 1900, as well as the deadliest and most destructive tsunami recorded in Russia. Historical records indicate at least two pre-instrumental ~9.0 Mw events: in 1737, producing a tsunami up to 60 meters, and in 1841, generating a tsunami up to 15 meters and felt with maximum intensity of VIII–IX. Estimates of the earthquake’s moment magnitude range from 8.8 to 9.0. The rupture affected a section of the subduction zone extending from the northern part of Onekotan to Cape Shipunskii, approximately 430 miles in length, with an estimated width of 93 to 124.