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Jasmine Guy to Deliver Fall 2026 Commencement Address at Grambling State University
By Jameelah "Just Jay" Wilkerson,9 days ago
Grambling State University will welcome Emmy Award-winning actress, director, singer and author Jasmine Guy as the commencement speaker for its Fall 2026 Commencement on Friday, December 4, at 10 a.m. in the Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center. Guy is widely known for her iconic portrayal of Whitley Gilbert on the...