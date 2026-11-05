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First Drive: The 2027 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Trail Boss Can Cover a Lot of Ground
By Matt Taylor,4 days ago
Overlooking the city of Tucson, Arizona, stands Mount Lemmon, the tallest peak of the rugged Santa Catalina range. Follow the winding road northeast out of the basin below and it's a quick climb to around 9,000 feet, as Saguaros give way to pine and fir, and before you know it, the Sonoran desert is laid out below, stretching as far as the eye can see. Against this majestic backdrop, it was our task to get acquainted with the 2027 Chevrolet Silverado 1500. Rough gig, we know.