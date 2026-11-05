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Review: Marilyn Crispell, Kirk Knuffke, and Thommy Andersson’s ‘Paintbrush’
By Jim Hynes,5 days ago
Paintbrush (Sunnyside, 2026) is a drumless trio rendered unusually by cornet, bass, and piano. The three artists, pianist Marilyn Crispell, cornetist Kirk Knuffke, and bassist Thommy Andersson are listed as co-equals. Yet, Knuffke remains the main mover and producer, also composing five of the album’s eleven pieces. The trio collaborate on four, and they present Karl Berger’s works for two. Overall, it is a gorgeous, introspective record, immaculate in tone, and inexplicably emotional in terms of its mind wandering result.