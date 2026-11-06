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Best Happy Hour: Ray’s Boathouse
By Seattle Mag,9 days ago
This article originally appeared in the November/December 2026 issue of Seattle magazine. Available daily from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., the Ray’s Boathouse happy hour features $10 cocktails and wine pours, and specials on classic dishes like fried calamari, clam chowder, mussels, clams, and crispy Brussels sprouts. At Ray’s Café, happy hour is 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. daily. The food and beverage offerings are similar, but you have an extra sixty minutes to kick back and enjoy.