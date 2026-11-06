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This Enchanting College Town In Wisconsin Will Steal Your Heart With Its Dining And Shopping
By Madison Turner,9 days ago
There are places you visit and places that visit you right back, and Madison, Wisconsin falls firmly and unapologetically into the second category. This city sits on an isthmus between Lake Mendota and Lake Monona, and that simple geographic fact shapes everything about how Madison looks, feels, and operates on a daily basis.
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