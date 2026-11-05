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NFL celebrates inaugural American Football Week
8 days ago
NEW YORK — Nov. 5, 2026 — American Football Week is a four-day national initiative, scheduled for November 5–8, 2026, that unites youth, high school, college and professional football to celebrate the game and honor the coaches who sustain it. The initiative follows the natural rhythm of the football calendar, beginning with American Football Day on Thursday and continuing through high school football and Texas High School Coaches Day on Friday, college football on Saturday and NFL games on Sunday.