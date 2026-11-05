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Obituary - Rose Mary Bianchi
5 days ago
Our beloved mom, Rose Mary Bianchi, passed away peacefully at the age of 68 on Oct. 5, 2026, surrounded by the love of her family. Rose was a proud mother of five children: Brandy Haeseker, Ely (Jenny) Urbina, Timothy (Lauren) Bianchi, Joshua (Evelyn) Bianchi, and Alecia Bianchi. She was also a stepmother to Robert Bianchi, Felicia (Curt) Bönner-Conklin, Shelli (Randy) Buchanan, and Carl Bonner. She was also a very proud grandmother to 18 grandchildren, and a great-grandmother to three and another great-grandchild on the way. Her grandchildren were her biggest joy; she cherished them.