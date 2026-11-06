undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Bayou La Batre Shrimp Boat Stabbing Ends in Manslaughter Verdict, Not Murder
By Kyle Ellington,7 days ago
A Mobile County jury has convicted Dung Van Nguyễn of manslaughter in the stabbing death of a fellow shrimp boat worker, Chien Vo, following a killing that left Vo's body dumped in a canal and his accused killer back at work within days. The verdict came after prosecutors sought a murder conviction, but jurors instead returned the lesser-included charge.