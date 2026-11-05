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Chowan University Welcomes Nancy Altstatt as Director of Career and Community Engagement
By Chris Whaley,6 days ago
Chowan University is pleased to announce the appointment of Nancy Altstatt as Director of Career and Community Engagement. A Chowan alumna and former employee, Altstatt returns to the University with extensive experience in higher education and a passion for helping students prepare for success beyond the classroom. In her new...