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Two new measles cases in Cayuga County confirmed
6 days ago
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) -- Two additional measles cases have been confirmed in Cayuga County. This marks the fourth and fifth cases of measles identified in the county, according to the Cayuga County Health Department. The department previously confirmed three cases on Sept. 8, Oct. 16 and Oct. 19 not including several other cases recently reported throughout the Central New York and Finger Lakes Region.