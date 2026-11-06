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Phillips’ Overtime Game-Winner Pushes Falcons into Conference Championship Game
8 days ago
GRANTHAM, Pa. – On Thursday evening, the fourteenth-ranked Falcons of Messiah University defeated the Spartans of York College, 4-3 in an overtime thriller. The Spartans opened the scoring with a goal in the 11th minute to take an early lead. The Falcons responded just two minutes later with a Sam Phillips goal from Owen Resch to tie the game. The Falcons continued on the attack and Resch scored off a penalty kick to take a 2-1 lead in the 25th minute. The Spartans tied the game just a minute later off a corner. The Spartans kept on the attack and took the lead in the 32nd minute to give York a 3-2 lead at the break. After some back-and-forth play, the Falcons tied the game with a goal from Gabe Redcay by Grant Shreiner in the 72nd minute. The Falcons made a team save at the end line in the 90th minute to send the game into overtime. The Falcons controlled play during overtime and Sam Phillips scored the game-winner from Caleb Daniels in the 97th minute to give the Falcons the 4-3 win.