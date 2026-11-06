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‘Ramayana’ Makes Everyone Interesting Except Ram
By Editor's Picks,8 days ago
Ramayana: Rise of a Legend (2026) opens with one word: dharma, defined as the “path to divine truth and righteousness.” Regardless of what you might have heard about the first installment of this two-part movie (“hollow,” lots of CGI, etc.), a few things are true: it’s based on Valmiki’s version of the epic tale, it has a stacked cast of characters, and it’ll make you feel something.